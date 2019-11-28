|
Aaron D.
Denson
November 17, 1989-
November 18, 2019
Ft. Washington, MD- Mr. Aaron Donnell Denson, formerly of Columbus, passed away quietly Monday at his home in Ft. Washington, MD. He had just celebrated his 30th birthday.
Born at Scott Air Force Base, IL., Mr. Denson was the son of SSG(Ret) Gloria J. and SFC(Ret) Victor Ashe of Columbus and Jeffrey Edgecomb. He was a 2008 graduate of William H. Spencer High School and attended Chattahoochee Valley Community College. He was a member of Forrest Road Church of Christ in Columbus. A U.S. Navy veteran, Aaron was employed as a Military Analyst for Mission Essential in Ft. Washington, MD. He was a diehard Nascar fan, a avid Atlanta Falcons Fan and Atlanta United Soccer fan.
Surviving other than his parents are four siblings, Michael Ashe and Jeffrey Wilson(Jamie); Aisha Lewis(Christon) and J'nel Edgecomb-Phillips(Ramel); his grandparents, James Ashe and Helen Pittman Bennett(Charles); and a host of aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
A Celebration of Life for Mr. Denson will be conducted on Friday, November 29, 2019 at Eleven O'clock A.M. in the sanctuary of Cusseta Road Church of Christ where Elliott Glasgow is Minister. Walter Jackson, Sr., Minister of Forrest Road Church of Christ will deliver the Eulogy. Visitation is 10:00 til 11:00 A.M. Friday at the Church. Arrangements entrusted to Progressive Funeral Home, Inc. Online condolences may be expressed at progressivefuneralhome.com
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Nov. 28, 2019