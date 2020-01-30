|
Aaron D.
Wilson
August 4, 1935-
January 28, 2020
Buena Vista, GA- Aaron D. Wilson, 84, of Box Springs, GA, passed away on Tuesday, January 28, 2020, at Magnolia Manor of Marion County. A memorial graveside service will be held at 2:00PM on Sunday, February 2, 2020, at Cox Cemetery in Talbotton, GA.
Mr. Wilson was born on August 4, 1935, in Gainsville, GA, to Arthella and Ruth Carver Wilson. He was Protestant by faith and was self-employed as a painter most of his life. A jack of all trades, Mr. Wilson loved painting but was good at most anything. He loved telling jokes and was fun to be around. Mr. Wilson was an all-around cheerful person and enjoyed singing and dancing. He also loved to garden. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by three sisters, Barbara Wilson, Carolyn Parker, and Glennis Dyer, and a granddaughter, Tina Wilson.
He is survived by his wife, Mrs. Betty Wilson of Box Springs, GA; by a son, Aaron Daniel Wilson, Jr. and his wife Christy of Pell City, AL; by two daughters, Miriam Cook and her husband Bert of Talbotton, GA, and Sarah Patterson and her husband Jimmy of Box Springs, GA; by two sisters, Valerie Babish of Columbus, GA, and Priscilla Graybill and her husband Jim of Midland, GA; nine grandchildren, Trey and Allie Gainous, Tommy and Amanda Gainous, Ben and Melaney Palmer, Hannah and Jacob Foster, Rebekah Palmer, Nathan Cook, Colby Cook, Jesse Moritz-Harvey and Gage Harvey, and Carly Patterson. Six great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews also survive.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Magnolia Manor of Marion County, P. O. Box 197, Buena Vista, GA, 31803
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Jan. 30, 2020