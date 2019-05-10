Aaron Jerome

Columbus, GA- Mr. Aaron J. Luckey, Jr. passed Saturday, May 4, 2019 at his residence. Funeral services will be held 11:00 am Saturday, May 11, 2019 at Greater Ward Chapel, 1330 Talbotton Road, Columbus, GA where Rev. Terrence Evans is the pastor. Interment will follow at Green Acres Cemetery according to Hill-Watson Memorial Chapel at Rose Hill LLC., 2919 Hamilton Road, Columbus, Ga. Visitation will be today, Friday, May 10, 2019 from 1:00 pm until 6:00 pm at the funeral home. Mr. Luckey was born October 3, 1971 to the late Aaron J. Luckey, Sr. and Mary Joyce McCray-Luckey. He was a 1989 graduate of Jordan High School and an alumnus of Tennessee State University with a Criminal Justice Degree. Mr. Luckey was member of the Omega Psi Phi Fraternity. He was employed with the Department of Juvenile Justice and Hostess Brands, Inc. Mr. Luckey was preceded by his parents; a son, Adrian Jerome Huling; his stepfather, Alton J. Bush; and his sister, Ananius Luckey. He leaves to cherish his precious memories, a son, Olajuwon D. Hurd; his siblings, ShaBarbara (Robert) McCray-Cozart, Angelisa (Earnest) Luckey-Hill, Kynyetta (Terrence) Luckey, Walter (Brittney) Simmons, Reginald (Angela) Luckey; five aunts; five uncles; a host of nephews, nieces, family and friends. Visit us online at www.hwmemorialchapel.com. Phone: (762) 524-7709. Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on May 10, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary