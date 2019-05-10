Home

POWERED BY

Services
Hill-Watson Memorial Chapel at Rosehill
2919 Hamilton Road
Columbus, GA 31904
(762) 524-7709
Visitation
Friday, May 10, 2019
1:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Hill-Watson Memorial Chapel at Rosehill
2919 Hamilton Road
Columbus, GA 31904
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, May 11, 2019
11:00 AM
Greater Ward Chapel
1330 Talbotton Road
Columbus, GA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Aaron Luckey
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Aaron Jerome Luckey Jr.


1971 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Aaron Jerome Luckey Jr. Obituary
Aaron Jerome
Luckey, Jr
October 3, 1971-
May 4, 2019
Columbus, GA- Mr. Aaron J. Luckey, Jr. passed Saturday, May 4, 2019 at his residence. Funeral services will be held 11:00 am Saturday, May 11, 2019 at Greater Ward Chapel, 1330 Talbotton Road, Columbus, GA where Rev. Terrence Evans is the pastor. Interment will follow at Green Acres Cemetery according to Hill-Watson Memorial Chapel at Rose Hill LLC., 2919 Hamilton Road, Columbus, Ga. Visitation will be today, Friday, May 10, 2019 from 1:00 pm until 6:00 pm at the funeral home. Mr. Luckey was born October 3, 1971 to the late Aaron J. Luckey, Sr. and Mary Joyce McCray-Luckey. He was a 1989 graduate of Jordan High School and an alumnus of Tennessee State University with a Criminal Justice Degree. Mr. Luckey was member of the Omega Psi Phi Fraternity. He was employed with the Department of Juvenile Justice and Hostess Brands, Inc. Mr. Luckey was preceded by his parents; a son, Adrian Jerome Huling; his stepfather, Alton J. Bush; and his sister, Ananius Luckey. He leaves to cherish his precious memories, a son, Olajuwon D. Hurd; his siblings, ShaBarbara (Robert) McCray-Cozart, Angelisa (Earnest) Luckey-Hill, Kynyetta (Terrence) Luckey, Walter (Brittney) Simmons, Reginald (Angela) Luckey; five aunts; five uncles; a host of nephews, nieces, family and friends. Visit us online at www.hwmemorialchapel.com. Phone: (762) 524-7709.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on May 10, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now