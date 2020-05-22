Abbie Mae
Phenix City, AL- Mrs. Abbie Mae Robinson, 92, of Phenix City, AL, passed Sunday, May 17, 2020 in Phenix City, AL.
A private graveside service will be held Saturday, May 23, 2020 with Pastor David Dawson, officiating. Visitation will be Friday, May 22, 2020 from 1-5 p.m. EST according to Taylor Funeral Home, Inc.
Mrs. Robinson was born August 19, 1927 in Midway, AL to the late Charles Cobb and the late Susanna Cobb. She was a member of Nero Baptist Church, Midway, AL and was a seamstress for Joe York Sewing Factory.
Survivors include one son, Fortson (Shirley) Robinson, Jr., Phenix City, AL; five daughters, Willie Mae Moore, East Chicago, IN, Ida Bell (Royzelle) Crawford, Columbus, GA, Joann Bellamy and Betty Bailey both of Phenix City, AL and Eileen (Donnell) Lewis, Gary, IN; two brothers, Willie Cobb, Phenix City, AL and Ezekiel (Dorothy) Cobb, Lima, OH; two sisters, Rosie Rutherford, Columbus, GA and Rebecca (Richard) Harris, Lima, OH; 14 grandchildren; 30 great grandchildren; nine great-great grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Please visit www.thetaylorfuneralhome.com to sign the online registry.
Published in Ledger-Enquirer on May 22, 2020.