Abbie MaeRobinsonAugust 19, 1927-May 17, 2020Phenix City, AL- Mrs. Abbie Mae Robinson, 92, of Phenix City, AL, passed Sunday, May 17, 2020 in Phenix City, AL.A private graveside service will be held Saturday, May 23, 2020 with Pastor David Dawson, officiating. Visitation will be Friday, May 22, 2020 from 1-5 p.m. EST according to Taylor Funeral Home, Inc.Mrs. Robinson was born August 19, 1927 in Midway, AL to the late Charles Cobb and the late Susanna Cobb. She was a member of Nero Baptist Church, Midway, AL and was a seamstress for Joe York Sewing Factory.Survivors include one son, Fortson (Shirley) Robinson, Jr., Phenix City, AL; five daughters, Willie Mae Moore, East Chicago, IN, Ida Bell (Royzelle) Crawford, Columbus, GA, Joann Bellamy and Betty Bailey both of Phenix City, AL and Eileen (Donnell) Lewis, Gary, IN; two brothers, Willie Cobb, Phenix City, AL and Ezekiel (Dorothy) Cobb, Lima, OH; two sisters, Rosie Rutherford, Columbus, GA and Rebecca (Richard) Harris, Lima, OH; 14 grandchildren; 30 great grandchildren; nine great-great grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.