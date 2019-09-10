|
|
Acie Waylon
Hornsby
September 15, 1927-
September 6, 2019
Phenix City, AL- Acie "Ace" Waylon Hornsby, 91, of Phenix City, AL passed away Friday, September 6, 2019 at the Columbus Hospice House in Columbus, GA.
A funeral service will be held 12:00 noon EDT Wednesday, September 11, 2019 at Vance Brooks Funeral Home in Phenix City, AL with Rev. Rob Goodman officiating. Interment with military honors will follow at Ft. Mitchell National Cemetery. The family will receive friends Wednesday from 11:00 to 12:00 pm EDT, one hour prior to the service, at the funeral home.
Mr. Hornsby was born September 15, 1927 in Coffee County, AL, son of the late Asa Hornsby and Bertie Weatherford Hornsby. He proudly served his country in the United States Army. Mr. Hornsby owned and operated Ace Pest Control for over 30 years. He was very active in the community being a member of the Lions Club, the Jaycees and the Phenix City Home Builders Association. Mr. Hornsby enjoyed woodworking, fishing and hunting. He was also a long time member of Summerville Baptist Church.
Other than his parents, he was preceded in death by one sister and four brothers; one great-grandchild, Ava Smith.
He is survived by his loving wife of 70 years, Myrlene Stevens Hornsby; two daughters, Deborah Carden and husband Drew of Duluth, GA and Karen Durham and husband Bobby of Phenix City, AL; one sister, Muriel Maddox and husband Bill of Haines City, FL; three grandchildren, Kelly Carden McAbee and husband Dennis, Stoney Durham, Jessica Durham Smith and husband Michael; three great-grandchildren, Cody McAbee, Canaan Smith and Adlyn Smith; several extended family and numerous friends.
Flowers will be accepted or donations may be made to Summerville Baptist Church, 3500 Summerville Road, Phenix City, AL 36867.
Condolences may be made online at www.vancebrooksfuneralhome.net
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Sept. 10, 2019