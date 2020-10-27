1/1
Addie Williams Davis
1970 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Addie's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Addie Williams
Davis
November 1, 1970-
October 21, 2020
Talladega, AL - Addie Williams Davis affectionally know as "Teris", 49, of Talladega, AL formerly of Smiths Station, AL passed on Wednesday, October 21, 2020 in Talladega, AL.
Graveside service will be held 1:00 p.m. EST, Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at St. Paul C.M.E Church Cemetery, Crawford, AL with Rev. Dr. Raynetta Prevo-Williams, officiating.
Mrs. Davis was born November 1, 1970 in Columbus, GA to the late Add Williams and the late Mary Williams. She was a 1989 graduate of Smiths Station High School, attended Talladega College, employed by Walmart, Tallaedga, AL and a member of St. Paul C.M.E. Church.
Survivors include one son, Demetrius Montrell Davis, Jr. "Lil Dee" of Talladega, AL; boyfriend, Telly Jackson; three sisters, Devia I. (Bobby) Preer "Tit", A. Voncelia "Pat", Travis L. (Michael) Robinson "Nump" all of Smiths Station, AL; three brothers, Ceroy Williams "Bill", Phenix City, AL, Dennis E. (Connie) William "Dent", Smiths Station, AL, Harrison C. (Stephanie) Williams "Ted", Leesburg, FL and a host of other relatives and friends.
Please visit www.thetaylorfuneralhome.com to sign the guest registry.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Ledger-Enquirer on Oct. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Taylor Funeral Home
1514 5th Ave.
Phenix City, AL 36868
(334) 298-0364
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Columbus Ledger-Enquirer

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved