Addie Williams
Davis
November 1, 1970-
October 21, 2020
Talladega, AL - Addie Williams Davis affectionally know as "Teris", 49, of Talladega, AL formerly of Smiths Station, AL passed on Wednesday, October 21, 2020 in Talladega, AL.
Graveside service will be held 1:00 p.m. EST, Wednesday, October 28, 2020 at St. Paul C.M.E Church Cemetery, Crawford, AL with Rev. Dr. Raynetta Prevo-Williams, officiating.
Mrs. Davis was born November 1, 1970 in Columbus, GA to the late Add Williams and the late Mary Williams. She was a 1989 graduate of Smiths Station High School, attended Talladega College, employed by Walmart, Tallaedga, AL and a member of St. Paul C.M.E. Church.
Survivors include one son, Demetrius Montrell Davis, Jr. "Lil Dee" of Talladega, AL; boyfriend, Telly Jackson; three sisters, Devia I. (Bobby) Preer "Tit", A. Voncelia "Pat", Travis L. (Michael) Robinson "Nump" all of Smiths Station, AL; three brothers, Ceroy Williams "Bill", Phenix City, AL, Dennis E. (Connie) William "Dent", Smiths Station, AL, Harrison C. (Stephanie) Williams "Ted", Leesburg, FL and a host of other relatives and friends.
Please visit www.thetaylorfuneralhome.com
to sign the guest registry.