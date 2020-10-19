Adrienne Vanderheyden
McPhail
November 15, 1950-
October 17, 2020
Valley, AL- Adrienne Vanderheyden McPhail, age 69, wife of the late Robert David McPhail of Valley, Alabama gained her angel wings on Saturday, October 17, 2020 at home on Lake Harding. A Rosary will be held on Tuesday, October 20, 2020 at 5:00PM followed by a visitation until 7:00PM at Striffler-Hamby Columbus, GA. A Funeral Mass will be held on Wednesday, October 21, 2020 at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Phenix City, AL at 2:00PM. Born on November 15, 1950 in Manhattan, New York. She was the daughter of the late Terrance and Betty Vanderheyden.
Adrienne aka Addie was a stranger to no one and met numerous people from varying backgrounds throughout her world travels. Addie was a successful writer and businesswoman. She graduated with top honors from the University of Auburn at the age of 62. War Eagle!!!
Adrienne McPhail is survived by her daughter Betty and husband Fredy Sierra, her daughter Shannon and husband Jack Hoffman, her four loving and devoted grandchildren Hayden O. Hoffman and wife Olivia, Stefan Sierra, Adrianna Sierra, Brennan Sierra and her sister Karen Petillo and nephews Bruce and Brett Petillo and niece Barbara Vanderheyden.
Adrienne is preceded in death by her husband Robert D McPahail, parents Terrance and Betty Vanderheyden and brothers Terrance and Brad Vanderheyden.
Striffler-Hamby of Columbus is entrusted with the arrangements for Mrs. McPhail. To offer your condolences to the family, please visit our website at shcolumbus.com