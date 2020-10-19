1/
Adrienne Vanderheyden McPhail
1950 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Adrienne's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Adrienne Vanderheyden
McPhail
November 15, 1950-
October 17, 2020
Valley, AL- Adrienne Vanderheyden McPhail, age 69, wife of the late Robert David McPhail of Valley, Alabama gained her angel wings on Saturday, October 17, 2020 at home on Lake Harding. A Rosary will be held on Tuesday, October 20, 2020 at 5:00PM followed by a visitation until 7:00PM at Striffler-Hamby Columbus, GA. A Funeral Mass will be held on Wednesday, October 21, 2020 at St. Patrick Catholic Church in Phenix City, AL at 2:00PM. Born on November 15, 1950 in Manhattan, New York. She was the daughter of the late Terrance and Betty Vanderheyden.
Adrienne aka Addie was a stranger to no one and met numerous people from varying backgrounds throughout her world travels. Addie was a successful writer and businesswoman. She graduated with top honors from the University of Auburn at the age of 62. War Eagle!!!
Adrienne McPhail is survived by her daughter Betty and husband Fredy Sierra, her daughter Shannon and husband Jack Hoffman, her four loving and devoted grandchildren Hayden O. Hoffman and wife Olivia, Stefan Sierra, Adrianna Sierra, Brennan Sierra and her sister Karen Petillo and nephews Bruce and Brett Petillo and niece Barbara Vanderheyden.
Adrienne is preceded in death by her husband Robert D McPahail, parents Terrance and Betty Vanderheyden and brothers Terrance and Brad Vanderheyden.
Striffler-Hamby of Columbus is entrusted with the arrangements for Mrs. McPhail. To offer your condolences to the family, please visit our website at shcolumbus.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Ledger-Enquirer on Oct. 19, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
20
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Striffler-Hamby Mortuary
Send Flowers
OCT
20
Rosary
05:00 PM
Striffler-Hamby Mortuary
Send Flowers
OCT
21
Funeral Mass
02:00 PM
St. Patrick Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Striffler-Hamby Mortuary
4071 Macon Road
Columbus, GA 31907
7065632372
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Columbus Ledger-Enquirer

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved