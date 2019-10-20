|
|
Agnes Elizabeth
Carr
April 6, 1951-
October 9, 2019
Upatoi, GA- Agnes Elizabeth Carr was the first born to the late Robert J. and Mary T. Henderson. She was born in Manhattan, New York and grew up in Jamaica/Queens. Agnes departed this life Wednesday, October 9, 2019 at her residence. Life celebration services were held 11:00AM Thursday, October 17, 2019 at Hill-Watson-People's Funeral Service LLC, 1605 3rd Avenue, Columbus, GA 706-327-9293, amongst family and friends. Interment will be 1:00PM Monday, October 21, 2019 at Quantico National Cemetery, 18424 Joplin Road, Triangle, VA. Mrs. Carr was the oldest of six children, brought up in a hard working family and was spoiled with love and opportunity. She attended private school and public and was also fluent in French throughout high school. As a military wife and partner to Willie Carr they enjoyed being married for more than 38 years. She is preceded in death by Russell S. Carr her first born child and only son, brother, William Henderson and sisters, Mary Rumph and Gail Denney. She is survived by Willie D. Carr her husband, Alexis D. West- first girl, and Ashley E. Carr- the favorite and Afton D. Carr- Her "Pumpkin"; her Brother Robert J. Henderson JR. and the baby girl of her crew Elaine Brown.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Oct. 20, 2019