Agnes Gray

Zimmermann

January 31, 1926-

March 9, 2019

Columbus, GA- Agnes Gray Zimmermann, 93, of Columbus, GA passed away peacefully at her home surrounded by her loving family on Saturday, March 9, 2019. The family will receive friends Tuesday evening, March 12, 2019 from 6:00 – 8:00 at Striffler Hamby. Funeral services will be Wednesday, March 13, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. Mrs. Zimmermann was born January 31, 1926 in Hoboken, NJ, the daughter of George and Mary Gray. She was a loving and devoted wife to William John Zimmermann for 50 years. Together they had eight children. She was a member of The Lutheran Church of the Redeemer for over forty years. After raising her family, she enjoyed golfing, bowling, shopping, crossword puzzles, hot tea, and attending performances at the Springer Opera House.

She was preceded in death by her husband, William, and three of her children, Barbara Tepedino, William Zimmermann, and Brian Zimmermann. Survivors include her sister, Barbara Kratt of Annandale, NJ, and five children: Cathy Stokes (Dan) of Greenville, SC; John Zimmermann (Shannon) of Columbus, GA; Mary Zimmermann (Frank) of Columbus, GA; David Zimmermann (Suzanne) of Columbus, GA; and Robert Zimmermann (April) of Bishop, GA; and eleven grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren and numerous other extended family and friends.

The family would like to thank Ashante, Jessica, and Evelyn of We Care Home Care and special friends Gloria Smith and Deneese Dubar for their companionship and loyalty.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Springer Opera House in Columbus, GA.