Home

POWERED BY

Services
Striffler-Hamby Mortuary
4071 Macon Road
Columbus, GA 31907
(706) 563-2372
For more information about
Agnes Zimmermann
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 12, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Striffler-Hamby Mortuary
4071 Macon Road
Columbus, GA 31907
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Mar. 13, 2019
3:00 PM
Striffler-Hamby Mortuary
4071 Macon Road
Columbus, GA 31907
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Agnes Zimmermann
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Agnes Gray Zimmermann


1926 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Agnes Gray Zimmermann Obituary
Agnes Gray
Zimmermann
January 31, 1926-
March 9, 2019
Columbus, GA- Agnes Gray Zimmermann, 93, of Columbus, GA passed away peacefully at her home surrounded by her loving family on Saturday, March 9, 2019. The family will receive friends Tuesday evening, March 12, 2019 from 6:00 – 8:00 at Striffler Hamby. Funeral services will be Wednesday, March 13, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. Mrs. Zimmermann was born January 31, 1926 in Hoboken, NJ, the daughter of George and Mary Gray. She was a loving and devoted wife to William John Zimmermann for 50 years. Together they had eight children. She was a member of The Lutheran Church of the Redeemer for over forty years. After raising her family, she enjoyed golfing, bowling, shopping, crossword puzzles, hot tea, and attending performances at the Springer Opera House.
She was preceded in death by her husband, William, and three of her children, Barbara Tepedino, William Zimmermann, and Brian Zimmermann. Survivors include her sister, Barbara Kratt of Annandale, NJ, and five children: Cathy Stokes (Dan) of Greenville, SC; John Zimmermann (Shannon) of Columbus, GA; Mary Zimmermann (Frank) of Columbus, GA; David Zimmermann (Suzanne) of Columbus, GA; and Robert Zimmermann (April) of Bishop, GA; and eleven grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren and numerous other extended family and friends.
The family would like to thank Ashante, Jessica, and Evelyn of We Care Home Care and special friends Gloria Smith and Deneese Dubar for their companionship and loyalty.
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Springer Opera House in Columbus, GA. You may offer condolences by visiting www.shcolumbus.com.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Mar. 12, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Striffler-Hamby Mortuary
Download Now