Aileen McCulley "Granny"

Stewart

03/30/1932-

05/08/2019

Opelika, Alabama- Aileen McCulley Stewart, 87, of Opelika, AL died at Columbus Hospice House Wednesday, May 08, 2019 surrounded by family.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 AM on Monday, May 13, 2019 in the Chapel of Vance Brooks Funeral Home, Phenix City, AL with Rev. David Dollar officiating. Interment will follow in Shiloh Baptist Church Cemetery. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

Mrs. Stewart, know by many as "Granny" Stewart was born March 30, 1932 in Lafollette, TN daughter of the late Alex McCulley and Maggie Bailey McCulley She was a very active member of the Dixie Community where she was always cooking, watching children and just being helpful. Granny loved to love on people. She never met a stranger and always wanted to help everyone. Her hands were rarely still.

For many years Granny took care of all 23 of the neighborhood children. She used to always say: "Do what's right and do what's good. Be kind and help others. The world can always use one more kind person. Her life was a living example of her favorite Bible verse, Ephesians 4:32 — "And be kind and compassionate to one another, forgiving one another, just as God also forgave you in Christ." We will miss her by her wisdom and caring deeds will continue to impact us and future generations.

Mrs. Stewart was preceded in death by her husband, Jessie Stewart and her son, Charles "Chuck" McCulley.

Survivors include her daughter, Kelli Tamor (Chris), Phenix City, AL; four grandchildren, C. J. and Elizabeth Tamor, Chris and Jason McMculley; daughter-in-law, Susie McCulley; extended family, the Dixie Community; several other family members and friends also survive.

Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on May 12, 2019