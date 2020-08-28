A.J. "Buddy"
Hill, Jr.
October 22, 1924-
August 22, 2020
Columbus, GA- Mr. A.J. Hill, Jr., 95, transitioned his life Saturday, August 22, 2020 at his residence. A Private Graveside Service will be held Saturday, August 29, 2020 11:00 am at Green Acres Cemetery with Rev. Jeffery Cooper, pastor of Allen Temple AME Church, officiating according to Hill-Watson Memorial Chapel at Rose Hill LLC., 2919 Hamilton Rd, Columbus, GA. Visitation will be Friday, August 28, 2020 from 4:00 until 6:00 pm at the funeral home. The family asks that everyone wears a mask and practice social distancing. Mr. Hill was born October 22, 1924 to the late Ozella Brown Hill and A.J. Hill, Sr. Affectionately known as 'Buddy' to friends and family and 'Ball Joint' on the CB airwaves, he learned to play the piano and was an active musician at several churches throughout his life. Mr. Hill retired from the Muscogee County School District with over 55 years of service as a Bus Driver and Bus Shop Foreman. He was also a master mechanic and loved everything dealing with cars. Active in the church, Mr. Hill joined Prospect AME Church and was a long time member of Allen Temple AME Church. He was preceded by his parents; his beautiful wife Rosa Pearl Coachman Hill; his sisters Thelma (Emmett) McKay and Jewell (Oliver) Boutte; his brothers, Ernest, L.J., Don, Montgomery, C.V., and Byron Hill; a son Lawrence Hill and Grandson Trent Hill. Mr. Hill leaves to cherish his precious memories his daughter, Jacquelyn Diane Hill White of Columbus; his grandchildren Carolyn Hill, Michelle Hill, Danielle (Robert) Dean, Brian Hill, Derrick (Talisha) White and Karen Hill; great grandchildren, Na'Derria White, Brianna Hill, and Aliah White; a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives, and friends. The service will be live streamed on our Facebook page. Visit us online at www.hwmemorialchapel.com
