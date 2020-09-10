Alan Bruce
Wood
September 26, 1961-
September 08, 2020
Columbus, GA- Alan Bruce Wood, 58, of Columbus, GA died Tuesday, September 8, 2020 at Piedmont Midtown in Columbus, GA.
Alan was born September 26, 1961 in Columbus, GA to the late Ferna Mae (Merritt) and Leamon E. Wood. Other than his parents he is preceded in death by his son, Corey Lee Sharp, brothers, Thomas Wood, Leon Wood, Olen Wood, and Walter Wood.
Alan was a member of Jordan Vocational High School Class of '79 and a proud Red Jacket. He was a CNC Machinist at Pratt & Whitney where he was held dear by many coworkers who called him friend.
To his family, Alan was a steady shoulder on which to lean and a firm voice of reason. He was gentle, honest and kind and resisted conflict at all cost. He valued his family above all.
To his friends he was a loyal friend, known to be fair, dependable and honest. He went out of his way to help others and would give you the shirt off his back.
Alan was stoic, soft spoken and steadfast. He dealt with all experiences in life with strength and grace, so it is no surprise he managed his illness just the same. He wanted to spend as much time with his loved ones as possible. His final day was spent with his wife, children and grandchildren who he adored more than anything in the world.
He is survived by his loving wife, Missy Wood of Columbus, GA, children, Tonja Lynn Wood of Southern Pines, NC, Jennifer Marie Wood of Columbus, GA, Jacob Alan Wood (Ragan) of Georgetown, TX, grandchildren, Kaidence Swardz, Sydney Lynn Swardz, Henry Swardz, Killian Swardz all of Southern Pines, NC, Cooper Wood of Columbus, GA, siblings, Dorothy Olinger (Roy) of LaGrange, GA, Martha Allen (Royce) of Columbus, GA, Donnie Wood(Cindy) of Columbus, GA, Katrine Wood (Rusty) of Columbus, GA, numerous nieces and nephews.
A private Funeral Service will be held 11:00AM Saturday, September 12, 2020 with Rev. Tommie Hart officiating in the Chapel of McMullen Funeral Home and Crematory, 3874 Gentian Blvd. Columbus GA 31907. The family will receive friends Friday, September 11, 2020 from 5:00-7:00PM at the Funeral Home. A private graveside service will be held at Parkhill Cemetery. The service will be livestreamed at 11:00 AM Saturday on our FACEBOOK page @mcmullenfuneralhome. In keeping with the efforts to stop the spread of COVID-19, those attending the funeral service will be required to wear a face mask and social distancing will be in effect.
Flowers will be accepted, those so desiring may make contributions to John B. Amos Cancer Center at piedmont.org
or March of Dimes at http://www.marchofdimes.org/
.