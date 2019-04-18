|
|
Alan
Brundidge
May 5, 1986-
April 13, 2019
Columbus, GA- Mr. Alan Brundidge, 32, of Columbus, GA passed Saturday, April 13, 2019 in Columbus, GA.
Funeral service will be 12 noon EST, Friday, April 19, 2019 at Friendship Baptist Church, Phenix City, AL, Pastor Teresa Brundidge and Rev. Dr. David L. Stallion, Sr. officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. Visitation will be Thursday, April 18, 2019 from 1-8 p.m. EST according to Taylor Funeral Home, Inc.
Mr. Brundidge was born May 5, 1986 to Clemmie L. Brundidge, Jr. and Teresa S. Brundidge. He was a member of Friendship Baptist Church and a 2005 graduate of Central High School and Troy University. He was employed at Springhill Marriot Hotel.
Survivors include his mother, Teresa S. Brundidge; father, Clemmie (Betty) L. Brundidge, Jr.; five siblings, Avery (Miriam) Brundidge, Tyrone Calhoun both of Phenix City, AL, Ashley Brundidge of Columbus, GA, Aaron (Rodnisha) Brundidge of Eastman, GA, and Veronica Brundidge (Kuwait); maternal grandparents, Rev. Henry (Lorene) Stallings, Jr.; paternal grandparents, Earlie B. Brundidge and Clemmie (Elvira) Brundidge, Sr.; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Apr. 18, 2019