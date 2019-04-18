Home

POWERED BY

Services
Taylor Funeral Home
1514 5th Ave.
Phenix City, AL 36868
(334) 298-0364
Visitation
Thursday, Apr. 18, 2019
1:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Taylor Funeral Home
1514 5th Ave.
Phenix City, AL 36868
View Map
Funeral service
Friday, Apr. 19, 2019
12:00 PM
Friendship Baptist Church
Phenix City, GA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Alan Brundidge
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alan Brundidge


1986 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Alan Brundidge Obituary
Alan
Brundidge
May 5, 1986-
April 13, 2019
Columbus, GA- Mr. Alan Brundidge, 32, of Columbus, GA passed Saturday, April 13, 2019 in Columbus, GA.
Funeral service will be 12 noon EST, Friday, April 19, 2019 at Friendship Baptist Church, Phenix City, AL, Pastor Teresa Brundidge and Rev. Dr. David L. Stallion, Sr. officiating. Interment will follow in the church cemetery. Visitation will be Thursday, April 18, 2019 from 1-8 p.m. EST according to Taylor Funeral Home, Inc.
Mr. Brundidge was born May 5, 1986 to Clemmie L. Brundidge, Jr. and Teresa S. Brundidge. He was a member of Friendship Baptist Church and a 2005 graduate of Central High School and Troy University. He was employed at Springhill Marriot Hotel.
Survivors include his mother, Teresa S. Brundidge; father, Clemmie (Betty) L. Brundidge, Jr.; five siblings, Avery (Miriam) Brundidge, Tyrone Calhoun both of Phenix City, AL, Ashley Brundidge of Columbus, GA, Aaron (Rodnisha) Brundidge of Eastman, GA, and Veronica Brundidge (Kuwait); maternal grandparents, Rev. Henry (Lorene) Stallings, Jr.; paternal grandparents, Earlie B. Brundidge and Clemmie (Elvira) Brundidge, Sr.; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Please visit www.thetaylorfuneralhome.com to sign the online guest registry.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Apr. 18, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Taylor Funeral Home
Download Now