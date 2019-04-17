Dr. Alan Sylvester

Alan Sylvester Clepper of Pine Mountain, Georgia, passed away peacefully on April 14, 2019, at the age of 86.

Born on December 13, 1932, in Attica, KS, Alan was the third of four sons of the late Thomas Wesley Clepper II and Martha Annabell Jones Clepper. He grew up in Chattanooga, TN, and graduated from Kirkman High School. Alan joined the United States Air Force as a Basic Airman and after training, served four years, including a tour of duty in the Korean War. Following his honorable discharge, he attended the Georgia Institute of Technology, earning a degree in Chemistry, then went on to graduate with honors from Emory University School of Medicine.

Dr. Clepper spent his internship and residency in Atlanta, before joining the Columbus Regional Medical Center as an associate pathologist in 1972. He dedicated much of his career to the hospital, becoming Director of Laboratories and Chief of Pathology in 1975, a position he held until retirement. He served a term as Chief of Staff, and was a member of the Executive Board. He also served for a number of years on the Board of the Community Red Cross. Dr. Clepper retired from medical practice and the medical staff in 2014.

During his tenure, Dr. Clepper made a long-lasting mark on his profession with his commitment to the advancement of laboratory medicine. He researched and published numerous articles, and was instrumental in advocating for the space, equipment and staff to make the Medical Center the preeminent laboratory in the region, providing services not offered elsewhere.

Alan was an avid reader of science and history, ever curious and learning, exploring new ideas and inventions. He loved Classical music and was a regular attendee of the Columbus Symphony. He kept binoculars handy to observe the wildlife surrounding his home, and could name many of the birds as well as trees and flowers. He greatly enjoyed traveling, and in retirement, loved afternoon drives through Callaway Gardens.

Alan is survived by his wife of 32 years, Miriam Geraldine Douthit Clepper, and their daughter Martha Nicole "Nikki" Clepper, both of Pine Mountain, GA. He is also survived by daughters Anna Elizabeth Clepper of Austin, TX, Marta Lynn Clepper of Hamden, CT, and son David Andrew Clepper (wife Kim) of Columbus, GA; grandson Thompson Alan Clepper of Columbus, GA; brother Frank Clepper (wife Bettye) of Seymour, TN, and 13 nieces and nephews. In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brothers Thomas Wesley Clepper III (wife Jacqueline) and Walter D. Clepper (wife Leta).

A memorial service will be held at the First United Methodist Church of Pine Mountain on Saturday, April 20, 2019 at 11:00am. In lieu of flowers, family and friends are invited to make a memorial donation to the First United Methodist Church of Pine Mountain Debt Reduction Fund, Columbus Hospice, or the Ida Cason Callaway Foundation. The family wishes to thank the caregivers from Northside Medical Center and Columbus Hospice for their compassion and care during the last weeks of his life.