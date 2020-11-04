1/1
Albert Joseph Twickler Sr.
1955 - 2020
{ "" }
Albert
Joseph Twickler, Sr.
February 22, 1955-
November 1, 2020
Cataula, GA- Albert Joseph Twickler, Sr., 65, of Cataula, GA died Sunday, November 1, 2020 at his residence.
Funeral services will be held 3:00 PM November 5, 2020 at McMullen Funeral Home and Crematory, 3874 Gentian Blvd. Columbus, GA 31907. The family will receive friends 2:00-3:00 PM at the funeral home. In keeping with the efforts to stop the spread of COVID-19 face coverings and social distancing will be required during the funeral service and visitation.
Albert was born February 22, 1955 in Wyoming to the late Albert Anthony Twickler and Nira Euper. He worked as a Maintenance Manger for Jefferson Parish School Board.
He survived by his wife Cynthia "Cindi" Twickler of Cataula, GA; children, AJ Twickler (Kim) of Mississippi, Kevin Twickler of Louisiana, Christy Troullier (Luke) of Louisiana, Brandilyn Shaver of Louisiana, grandchildren; Abby, Kalie, Emily, Destiny, Lenny Jr., Kevin Jr., Katelyn, Shilah, sibling; Rusty (K.K.), Missy (Alan), Julie (Michelle), Clay (Donna) and numerous other family and friends.
Flowers will be accepted, those so desiring may make contributions to the Children's Miracle Network at childrensmiraclenetworkhospitals.org



Published in Ledger-Enquirer on Nov. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
5
Visitation
02:00 - 03:00 PM
McMullen Funeral Home - Columbus
NOV
5
Funeral service
03:00 PM
McMullen Funeral Home - Columbus
Funeral services provided by
McMullen Funeral Home - Columbus
3874 Gentian Blvd.
Columbus, GA 31907
706-569-8015
Memories & Condolences
1 entry
November 4, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The McMullen Family and the Staff of McMullen Funeral Home
