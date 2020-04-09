|
|
Albert Lee
Worthington
April 26, 1935-
April 6, 2020
Columbus, GA- Albert Lee Worthington went home to be with his Lord Monday April 6, 2020 in Columbus, Georgia. Born April 26, 1935 in Troy, AL to James Emmitt Worthington and Rosa Kate Lee Worthington, he was a retired executive of Synovus Financial Corp.
A graduate of Baker H.S., he spent his early years learning finance working for several local finance companies. Due to his successes, CB&T Bancshares, Inc. hired him to become the initial Vice President and Manager of CB&T Homeowners, Inc., a second mortgage lender. Throughout his 28 year career with CB&T and Synovus Financial Corp., he worked in loan administration and became the bank's special assets specialist assisting in bank acquisitions. He wrote the comprehensive Loan Officer's Handbook and Documentation Guide, and was the initial recipient of Synovus' President's Performance Award in 1994. He was known for his faith and strength of character and served with integrity and treated each customer with compassion and dignity. He considered working with the leadership and co-workers of CB&T and Synovus Financial Corp. an honor and privilege.
During his professional career, he served as President of the Columbus Civitan Club, Lt. Governor of the South GA District of Civitan International, was a charter member and Past Director of the Exchange Club of North Columbus, and President of the Georgia Second Mortgage Lenders Association. He also served in the Georgia National Guard. In his retirement he counseled small business owners for a period of time with SCORE.
He served many years at Edgewood Baptist Church as an Elder, Deacon, Vice Chairman of Deacons and Chairman of the Finance and Welcome Committees. He loved his Lord and his Edgewood family and gladly served them.
Married to his high school sweetheart and devoted wife, Sarah Elizabeth Jordan in 1954, they were married for 65 years. Their love was genuine, transparent and exemplified a Christ centered marriage. They have set an example of devotion for their family of 3 children, 8 grandchildren, and 11 great-grandchildren. His hope was that he could be a godly example and that all members of his family would come to faith in Jesus Christ. Survivors include daughter Nancy Holloway and son-in-law Mark, and two sons and daughters-in-law Ken and Alison Worthington, and Brad and Jean Marie Worthington; grandchildren Kristin Boeckh (Shawn), Katherine Jones (Brandon), Johnathan Holloway, Brett Worthington (Katie), Lauren Callihan (Corey), Justin Worthington (Mandee), Jacob Worthington (Stephanie), Ashley Jenkins (Gabriel); great-grandchildren Mckinley, Ezra, Micah, Emma, Callie, Parker, Kelsee, Kasidee, Karlee, Skylar, Tristan. His loving caregivers who made such a beautiful difference in his life are Patricia Brooks, Alicia Nesbitt, Shanterol Baker, and Connie Dixon.
Due to the current health environment a private graveside service will be held and will be officiated by the Rev. Andy Merritt of Edgewood Baptist Church. The family is very grateful for the many expressions of love and compassion. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Edgewood Baptist Church.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer from Apr. 9 to Apr. 10, 2020