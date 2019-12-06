|
Albert
Walker
March 28, 1956-
November 26, 2019
Columbus, GA- Albert Walker, 63, of Columbus passed on Tuesday, November 26, 2019 Piedmont Midtown Medical Center. Memorial Service for Mr. Walker will be conducted at 4:00 PM on Saturday, December 7, 2019 in the International Funeral Home Chapel, Rev. Dr. Ralph Huling will be officiating. Interment will be held at 1:00 PM on Monday, December 9, 2019 at Fort Mitchell National Cemetery, Ft. Mitchell, AL according to the Charles E. Huff's International Funeral Home, Inc. Viewing will be held on Friday, December 6, 2019 from 2:00 PM - 6:00 PM at the funeral home located at 927-5th Avenue, Columbus.
Mr. Albert Walker was born March 28, 1956 in Jackson, MS to Estella Walker. Albert Walker joined the U.S Army in May 13, 1980 as a Infantryman and served honorably for almost 15 years. He was awarded Army Lapel Button, Army Commendation Medal(2), Army Achievement Medal(2), Army Good Conduct Medal(4), National Defense Medal, SouthWest Asia Service Medal(3), Noncommissioned Officer's Professional Development Ribbon(2), Army Service Ribbon, Overseas Service Ribbon(3), Expert Marksmanship Rifle Badge, Expert Marksmanship Qualification Badge Grenade Bar, Expert Infantryman Badge.
After his time in the military, he had a successful career of 25 years as a truck driver with various companies: JB Hunt, Royal, Swift, and Containers By Reeves. He was preceded in death by one brother, Tony Walker; brother-in-law, Anthony Dennis; father-in-law, Henry Thomas.
Albert is survived by his loving mother Estella Walker; his devoted wife of 33 years, Izella Walker; four daughters, Melissa Newton, Michelle Thomas-Turrentine, RaKeisha Walker and Diana Ezell; five sisters, Peggie Walker (Gary), Patricia Booker Dennis, Yolanda Booker, Mikki Booker; one brother, Charles Booker Jr.; mother-in-law, Diana Thomas, brothers in arms and sisters, Darin (Gladys) Gaillard, Washington (Marie) Shaw and Derek Brooks; eight grandchildren and a host of aunts, cousins, nieces, nephews and loving relatives & friends.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Dec. 6, 2019