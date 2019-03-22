Alberta Sams

Robinson

December 29, 1955-

March 17, 2019

Columbus, GA- Mrs. Alberta Sams Robinson, 83, of Columbus died Sunday, March 17, 2019 at Piedmont Medical Center. Funeral services will be held 2 PM, Saturday, March 23, 2019 at Greater Shady Grove Missionary Baptist Church, with Rev. Dr. Marcus Gibson, pastor, officiating. Interment will follow in Hopewell Baptist Church Cemetery, Upatoi, GA, according to Sconiers Funeral Home, 836 5th Ave., Columbus, GA. Visitation will be 1-6 PM, Friday, March 22, 2019 at the funeral home. Alberta Sams Robinson was born on December 29, 1955 in Upatoi, GA, to the late Othar Sams and Annie Belle McGhee. Alberta accepted Jesus Christ as her Lord and Savior at an early age and joined Hopewell Baptist Church in Upatoi, GA. She served on the usher board, missionary society, the choir, and as church custodian for many years. She also performed clerical duties and was the church announcer for several years. She continued to serve as president of the Annie B. Sams Foundation, which was formed in honor of her mother. Mrs. Robinson was preceded in death by her husband, Carl Robinson. Her surviving family members include: a devoted daughter, Veronica Sams Curry and one devoted brother, James Esther Sams (Brenda); two grandchildren, Shantis Curry-Gaines (Brian) and Brandon Curry (Danita); her great-grandchildren, Mylah, Nina, Mason and Bria; nieces, Tonya Sams, Rasheeda Hudson and Jamila Hudson-Allen (Altonio); devoted cousins who grew up with her as siblings, Corrine Johnson (Rev. Chauncey), Annie Mitchell (Ralph), Rev. Walter Curtis McGhee (Marie) and W.C. McGhee Jr. (Janie); spouses of cousins, Maria McGhee and Jackie McGhee, extended family of close cousins, relatives and friends.

Please visit sconiersfuneralhome.com. Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Mar. 22, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary