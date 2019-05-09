Alfonso

Columbus, GA- Mr. Alfonso Sandifer, 49, of Columbus passed on Monday, April 29, 2019 at Emory St. Joseph's Hospital in Atlanta, GA. Funeral service for Mr. Sandifer will be conducted at 12:00 PM on Friday, May 10, 2019 at Words of Wisdom Christian Center, 420 - 38th Street. Interment will be held in Ft. Mitchell National Cemetery according to the Charles E. Huff's International Funeral Home, Inc. Viewing will be held on Thursday, May 9, 2019 from 2:00 PM - 6:00 PM at the funeral home located at 927-5th Avenue, Columbus.

Mr. Alfonso Sandifer was born on May 13, 1969 to Mrs. Alleta Sandifer and the late Robert Armour in Chicago, IL. He was a 1988 graduate of Hardaway High School. He proudly served his country in the United States Army and he worked for the Trumpet Awards in Atlanta, GA. He was a member of the St. James Lodge #4 F&AM Prince Hall. He was employed as an material handler for Pratt & Whitney Engine Services.

Other than his mother, he leaves to cherish his memories, a loving wife, Cassandra Sandifer; two daughters, Kenesha Sandifer, Columbus and Khadeja Sandifer, Atlanta; two sons, Alfonso Sandifer, Jr., Ft. Lauderdale, FL and Joshua Sanks, Killeen, TX; one sister, Lanitra Sandifer (Derrick), Columbus; two brothers, Adam Sandifer (Joslyn) Faireview Heights, IL and Lamar Sandifer (Erica), Columbus and a host of other relatives and friends.