McMullen Funeral Home
3874 Gentian Blvd.
Columbus, GA 31907
706-569-8015
Visitation
Thursday, May 9, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
McMullen Funeral Home
3874 Gentian Blvd.
Columbus, GA 31907
Funeral service
Friday, May 10, 2019
11:00 AM
Gentian Baptist Church
Alfred Franklin Harvey Obituary
June 14, 1953-
May 03, 2019
Columbus, Ga.- Alfred Franklin Harvey, Jr. 65 of Columbus died Friday May 3, 2019 at Columbus Hospice House.
Funeral services will be at 11:00 AM Friday, May 10, 2019 at Gentian Baptist Church with Rev. David Hardwick officiating. A private family interment with Military Honors will be held in Ft. Mitchell National Cemetery. Visitation for family and friends will be held Thursday evening from 6:00 to 8:00 PM at McMullen Funeral Home and Crematory, 3874 Gentian Blvd., GA. 31907.
Alfred was born June 14, 1953 in Buchanan, VA. son of the late Alfred Franklin Harvey Sr. and Mabel Jackson Harvey. He worked in the Chief Intel Division as Supervisor with over 43 years of Federal Service Retired at rank GS14, and was an United States Army Veteran.
Other than his parents he was preceded in death by a sister, Shirley A. Watts.
Survivors include his wife of 46 years Virginia "Gena" Ray Harvey of Columbus, Ga., daughter, Keisha Shari Johnson (Donald) of McDonough, GA., son, Troi Dh'na Harvey (Jennifer) of Columbus, Ga., sister, Terri Lyn Toliver (Jimmy) of Daleville, VA., and a brother Stephen O. Harvey of Buchanan, Va., five grandchildren, Cameron, Donovan, Marissa, T.J., and Donna. And numerous nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers the family request donations be made in memory of Alfred to the Southeastern Assistance in Healthcare 600 Celebrate Life Parkway, Newnan, Ga. 30265 or www.newnan.aih.org
Those who wish my sign the online guest registry for Alfred at www.mcmullenfuneralhome.com
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on May 8, 2019
