Alice Anna
Kissel
July 28, 1925-
May 22, 2020
Columbus, GA- Mrs. Alice Anna Kissel, 94, of Columbus, GA., died Friday, May 22, 2020 at Spring Harbor Skilled Nursing Home.
She was born Alice Anna Kruppa July 28, 1925 in Youngstown, OH, daughter of the late George Kruppa and Anna Marcincak. She was retired from a secretarial career and had a second career as a world traveler, as documented by her 16 travel books she wrote with her husband Bill.
Other than her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband William Vincent Kissel Jr. and daughter Karen Allyson Lukasik. She is survived by her son William Vincent Kissel III (Rebecca), of Midland, GA, her brother Bobby Kruppa, grandchildren David Kissel (Natalie) and Carolyn Miles (Joel), and great grandchildren Joey, Ethan, and Leanna.
Services provided by McMullen Funeral Home and Crematory, 3874 Gentian Blvd., Columbus, GA . 31907. A private burial will be held later.
Published in Ledger-Enquirer on May 25, 2020.