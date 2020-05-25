Alice Anna Kissel
1925 - 2020
Alice Anna
Kissel
July 28, 1925-
May 22, 2020
Columbus, GA- Mrs. Alice Anna Kissel, 94, of Columbus, GA., died Friday, May 22, 2020 at Spring Harbor Skilled Nursing Home.
She was born Alice Anna Kruppa July 28, 1925 in Youngstown, OH, daughter of the late George Kruppa and Anna Marcincak. She was retired from a secretarial career and had a second career as a world traveler, as documented by her 16 travel books she wrote with her husband Bill.
Other than her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband William Vincent Kissel Jr. and daughter Karen Allyson Lukasik. She is survived by her son William Vincent Kissel III (Rebecca), of Midland, GA, her brother Bobby Kruppa, grandchildren David Kissel (Natalie) and Carolyn Miles (Joel), and great grandchildren Joey, Ethan, and Leanna.
Services provided by McMullen Funeral Home and Crematory, 3874 Gentian Blvd., Columbus, GA . 31907. A private burial will be held later.
Those who wish may sign the online guest registry at www.mcmullenfuneralhome.com.



Published in Ledger-Enquirer on May 25, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
McMullen Funeral Home - Columbus
3874 Gentian Blvd.
Columbus, GA 31907
706-569-8015
May 25, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The McMullen Family and the Staff of McMullen Funeral Home
