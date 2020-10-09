1/1
Alice Elizabeth Stephens
1928 - 2020
{ "" }
Phenix City, AL- Alice Elizabeth Stephens "Mat Everheart" 92, of Phenix City, AL passed away on Friday, October 2, 2020 in Phenix City, AL.
Ms. Stephens was born on March 9, 1928 to the late Robert Everheart and the late Carrie Belle Williams Everheart. She served Jehovah to the fullest as a pioneer for 60 years and was a member of the East Congregation in Phenix City, AL and regularly attended her meetings until her death.
Survivors include her children, Cecil Stephens (Barbara) of Phenix City, AL, Harold Stephens (Addie), Arthur Lee Stephens both of Columbus, GA, William James Stephens (Dorothy) and Johnny Williams (Gladys) both of Chicago, IL, Alice Owens of Cincinnati, OH and Anne Faison of Smiths Station, AL; nine grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends.
Please visit www.thetaylorfuneralhome.com to sign the guest registry.



Published in Ledger-Enquirer on Oct. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Taylor Funeral Home
1514 5th Ave.
Phenix City, AL 36868
(334) 298-0364
Memories & Condolences
October 7, 2020
My condolences to the family . May you find comfort in your treasured memories
and Gods promise to return our loved ones . 1st Thessalonians 4 : 13 & 14 .
October 6, 2020
As the days and pass,and as you return to life's routine,may you continue to feel comforted by the love and support of family and friends.
