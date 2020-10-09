Alice Elizabeth
Stephens
March 9, 1928-
October 2, 2020
Phenix City, AL- Alice Elizabeth Stephens "Mat Everheart" 92, of Phenix City, AL passed away on Friday, October 2, 2020 in Phenix City, AL.
Ms. Stephens was born on March 9, 1928 to the late Robert Everheart and the late Carrie Belle Williams Everheart. She served Jehovah to the fullest as a pioneer for 60 years and was a member of the East Congregation in Phenix City, AL and regularly attended her meetings until her death.
Survivors include her children, Cecil Stephens (Barbara) of Phenix City, AL, Harold Stephens (Addie), Arthur Lee Stephens both of Columbus, GA, William James Stephens (Dorothy) and Johnny Williams (Gladys) both of Chicago, IL, Alice Owens of Cincinnati, OH and Anne Faison of Smiths Station, AL; nine grandchildren and a host of other relatives and friends.
