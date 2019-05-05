Home

Progressive Funeral Home
4235 St Mary's Rd
Columbus, GA 31907
(706) 685-8023
Visitation
Monday, May 6, 2019
1:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Progressive Funeral Home
4235 St Mary's Rd
Columbus, GA
Service
Tuesday, May 7, 2019
11:00 AM
sanctuary of Mt. Tabor Baptist Church
Alice M. Thomas Obituary
Alice M.
Thomas
January 20, 1935-
April 26, 2019
Columbus, GA- Mrs. Alice Mae Thomas passed away Friday at the home of her daughter, Mary Walden in Chesapeake, VA. She was 84 years old.
A native of Montgomery, AL., and the daughter of the late Ms Edith Ricks, Mrs. Thomas was a retired Private Duty Nurse Technician and devout member of Mt. Tabor Baptist Church and its Mother Board. She also was a former member of the Gospel choir. Other than her mother, she was preceded in death by two daughters, Briggitte T. Shelton and Shelia T. Williams.
Surviving her departure are her children, Charles Thomas, Raney Holmes(Joann), Mary H. Walden(Willie), Jesse James, Jr., William James, Pamela James and Deborah James; ten grandchildren, Elton Crawford(Leah), Jeremy Walden(Jeanette), Brandy Hancock, Raney T. Holmes(Krystal), Benjamin Williams, Lethra Holmes, Mallorie Williams, Renel Holmes, Chaz Thomas and Angela Thomas; eight great grandchildren; four sisters, Cleo Doss(Esau), Jacqueline Burton, Katrina Boone and Geneva McKelton(Robert); two brothers, John Lewis and Sidney Williams(Louise); and a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Mrs. Thomas will be laid to rest at Green Acres Cemetery on Tuesday, May 7, 2019 following a Eleven O'clock A.M. Homegoing Celebration in the sanctuary of Mt. Tabor Baptist Church officiated by Pastor Ken Jelks. Visitation is 1:00 til 6:00 P.M. Monday at the funeral home. Arrangements entrusted to Progressive Funeral Home, Inc. Online condolences may be expressed at progressivefuneralhome.com
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on May 5, 2019
