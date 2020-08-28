Alice Mae
Baity
December 4, 1932-
August 24, 2020
Winston, GA- Mrs. Alice M. (Fowler) Baity, age 87, of Winston, Georgia, formerly of Atlanta, Georgia, passed away on August 24, 2020. Mrs. Baity was born in Merriweather County, Georgia and was the only girl of nine children. She was a graduate of LaGrange High School and had attended Massey Business College.
Mrs. Baity was a kind, generous and independent person. Her smile and laughter was contagious and could light up a room. To meet her was to love her - even in her later years, people were able to see her personality shine.
Mrs. Baity and her husband, George, would spend countless hours creating custom pieces from flower arrangements to woodwork and everything in between, they were the perfect duo. They enjoyed spending time together and raising their daughter, Pamela, who mom sweetly nicknamed, "Baby." She was the best mom in the world raising her daughter to be kind hearted and strong.
Mrs. Baity had worked at Callaway Mills for 5 years followed by her employment with International Shoe Company for 3 years. Throughout her life, she enjoyed learning new crafts and had taught herself stenography. She also loved music and dancing. She was a long time secretary for Avnet and enjoyed assisting the electronic instrument company grow over her 34 year career.
Mrs. Baity is preceded in death by her parents, Julian J. Fowler and Pearl Fowler; husband of 44 years, George E. Baity; and 7 of her siblings.
Her memory will be cherished by her daughter, Pamela Hope Baity and her husband, Jerry Wheeler, of Lawrenceville, Georgia; brother, T.W. Fowler of Columbus, Georgia; and numerous nieces and nephews.
A service will be held at 1:00 PM on Saturday, August 29, 2020 at Whitley-Garner at Rosehaven 8640 Rose Avenue Douglasville, Georgia 30134, 770-942-4246. Burial will follow at Sunrise Memorial Gardens 3721 Bankhead Highway Douglasville, Georgia 30134, 770-942-5451.
Please consider donations in Mrs. Baity's memory to the March of Dimes at www.marchofdimes.org
www.WhitleyGarner.com
Services have been entrusted to the care of Whitley-Garner at Rosehaven Funeral Home 8640 Rose Avenue Douglasville, Georgia 30134.