Taylor Funeral Home
1514 5th Ave.
Phenix City, AL 36868
(334) 298-0364
Visitation
Monday, Feb. 3, 2020
1:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Taylor Funeral Home
1514 5th Ave.
Phenix City, AL 36868
Funeral service
Tuesday, Feb. 4, 2020
12:00 PM
Body of Christ Church International
Phenix City, AL
Alice Stickney Freeman-Baker


1945 - 2020
Alice Stickney Freeman-Baker Obituary
Mrs. Alice Stickney
Freeman-Baker
June 25, 1945-
January 28, 2020
Phenix City, AL- Mrs. Alice Stickney Freeman-Baker, 74, of Phenix City, AL passed Tuesday, January 28, 2020 in Columbus, GA.
Funeral service will be 12 Noon EST, Tuesday, February 4, 2020 at Body of Christ Church International, Phenix City, AL with Bishop G. Keith Blue, pastor, officiating and Pastor W.G. Perkins, eulogist. Interment will follow in Ft. Mitchell National Cemetery. Visitation will be Monday, February 3, 2020 from 1-7 p.m. EST according to Taylor Funeral Home, Inc.
Mrs. Baker was born June 25, 1945 in Russell County, AL to the late Jeff Stickney and the late Willie Lee Howard Stickney. She attended South Girard School, was a member of Mt. Mariah Missionary Baptist Church and a retired Housekeeper.
Survivors include, two sons, Tyrone L. Freeman (Melba) and Otis Freeman III; two grandsons, Adam Axon (Carolina) and Aaron Simpson Freeman (Kimberly); three great grandchildren; three sisters, twin Annie Jasper, Sarah Anderson and Rosa Lee Stickney; two brothers, Charlie Stickney and Fred Stickney and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Please visit wwww.thetaylorfuneralhome.com to sign the online registry.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Feb. 3, 2020
