Allen
Garner, Sr.
April 9, 1942-
February 17, 2020
Columbus, GA- Mr. Allen Garner, Sr. transitioned home on Monday at the Piedmont Midtown Medical Center. He was 77 years of age.
A son of the late Julius and Beulah Hart Garner, Mr. Garner was born in Kinston, NC, and at 20 years of age enlisted into the United States Army, serving during the Vietnam Era. He retired following 28 years as an Emergency Medical Technician at Martin Army Hospital at Ft. Benning, GA. He was a devout member of Fourth Street Missionary Baptist Church and the National Pinochle Association. He was also an avid fisherman. Other than his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Johnson Garner, and six siblings, George Garner, Evin Garner, Joel Garner, Vance Garner, Samuel Garner, Annie Styles and Lucy Ann Koonence.
Survivors, include: two daughters, Nedra L. Young (Napoleon) and Jameica L. Thompson; two sons, Allen Garner, Jr. and Kwame Garner; fifteen grandchildren, one great grandchild; a brother, Willie J. Garner (Doris); a sister, Lucy Ann Koonence; a god sister, Joyce Williams; a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.
The Homegoing Celebration for Mr. Garner will be held Friday, February 21, 2020 at 11:00 a.m. at the Fourth Street Missionary Baptist Church with Pastor J. H. Flakes, III officiating. The interment will follow at Ft. Mitchell National Cemetery. Visitation is Thursday, 3 til 7:00 p.m. at the funeral home. Condolences may be expressed at progressivefuneralhome.com.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Feb. 20, 2020