Allen "Big Al" Leonard

Greer

December 15, 1953 -

February 21, 2019

Box Springs, GA- Allen "Big Al" Leonard Greer, 65, of Box Springs, GA, passed away Thursday, February 21, 2019 at St. Francis Hospital.

A graveside service to celebrate Big Al's life will be held, Monday, February 25, 2019 at 2:00 P.M. in Parkhill Cemetery according to Striffler-Hamby Mortuary, Columbus, GA. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

Big Al was born December 15, 1953 in Columbus, GA, son of the late Marvin Leonard and Doris Barker Greer. He was the co-owner of AAW Dump Trucks, LTD and retired in 2005. After retiring from the trucking business, he began raising cows on his farm. In 2009, Big Al began his career with the City of Columbus, where he still worked as a Heavy Equipment Supervisor. He loved life, being on his farm, riding his motorcycle and most of all, his family and friends. Big Al will be missed for his larger than life personality, honest nature and generous nature.

In addition to his parents, Big Al was preceded in death by his first wife, Gail Sharon Greer.

Survivors include his wife, Cathy Greer; his children, Dianna Roberts and husband, Andy and Jennifer King and husband, Mike, James Jackson and wife, Brooke, Amber Spears and husband, Justin, and Danielle Monette and husband, Nyal; grandchildren, Andrew Roberts, Jonathan King, Andrew King and Lauren King, Houston Spears, Cason Spears and Peyton Spears; his sister, Mary Kavanaugh and husband, Dave; his father-in-law, J.W. Harris; his very special aunt and second mother, Molly Weed Greer; and numerous other family members and friends.

