Home

POWERED BY

Services
SCONIERS FUNERAL HOME - COLUMBUS
836 5TH AVE
Columbus, GA 31901
(706) 322-0011
Visitation
Friday, Aug. 23, 2019
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
SCONIERS FUNERAL HOME - COLUMBUS
836 5TH AVE
Columbus, GA 31901
View Map
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Aug. 24, 2019
2:00 PM
SCONIERS FUNERAL HOME - COLUMBUS
836 5TH AVE
Columbus, GA 31901
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Alma Jackson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Alma Dean Jackson


1929 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Alma Dean Jackson Obituary
Alma Dean
Jackson
June 2, 1929-
August 16, 2019
Columbus, Georgia- Mrs. Alma Dean Jackson, 90, of Columbus, Georgia passed away on Friday, August 16, 2019 at Renaissance Health Facility in Griffin, Georgia.
A Celebration of Life will be 2 PM, Saturday, August 24, 2019 at Sconiers Funeral Home Chapel. Pastor Andre Landers will officiate. Burial will follow in Green Acres Cemetery. Visitation will be Friday, August 23, 2019 from 2 PM to 6 PM, according to Sconiers Funeral Home, Columbus, GA.
Mrs. Jackson was born June 2, 1929 in Eufaula, Alabama, daughter of the late Lee Tate and Georgia Lee.
Survivors include: three daughters, Gloria Stewart, Brenda Dabies and Beatrice (Sam) Fowler; two sisters, Thelma Tate and Mozell Landers; ten grandchildren, six great grandchildren, nieces, nephews and other relatives.
Please sign our guest registry at sconiersfuneralhome.com.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer from Aug. 22 to Aug. 23, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Alma's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of SCONIERS FUNERAL HOME - COLUMBUS
Download Now