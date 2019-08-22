|
Alma Dean
Jackson
June 2, 1929-
August 16, 2019
Columbus, Georgia- Mrs. Alma Dean Jackson, 90, of Columbus, Georgia passed away on Friday, August 16, 2019 at Renaissance Health Facility in Griffin, Georgia.
A Celebration of Life will be 2 PM, Saturday, August 24, 2019 at Sconiers Funeral Home Chapel. Pastor Andre Landers will officiate. Burial will follow in Green Acres Cemetery. Visitation will be Friday, August 23, 2019 from 2 PM to 6 PM, according to Sconiers Funeral Home, Columbus, GA.
Mrs. Jackson was born June 2, 1929 in Eufaula, Alabama, daughter of the late Lee Tate and Georgia Lee.
Survivors include: three daughters, Gloria Stewart, Brenda Dabies and Beatrice (Sam) Fowler; two sisters, Thelma Tate and Mozell Landers; ten grandchildren, six great grandchildren, nieces, nephews and other relatives.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer from Aug. 22 to Aug. 23, 2019