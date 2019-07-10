|
Alma Flora
Newton
August 15, 1918-
July 4, 2019
Sharpsburg, Georgia- Mrs. Alama Newton, age 100, of Sharpsburg, GA passed away Thursday, July 4, 2019. She was preceded in death by her husband, William Harvey Newton and her daughter, Elizabeth Ann Newton Koffman. She is survived by her daughter, Faye (Tim) Holt; sister, Christine Owens; grandchildren, Sheri Orapello, Lee Holt, Jr., Jeff (Lisa) Koffman, Belinda (John) Johnson; 7 great grandchildren and 3 great-great grandchildren. A funeral service will be held Tuesday, July 9, 2019 at 12 o'clock at the Chapel of Parrott Funeral Home with Pastor Jeff Hines officiating. Graveside services will follow at 3 o'clock at Parkhill Cemetery in Columbus, GA. Those wishing may sign the online guestbook at www.parrottfuneralhome.com. The family will receive friends from 10 o'clock until the time of service at Parrott Funeral Home and Crematory, 770-964-4800
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on July 10, 2019