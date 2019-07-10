|
Columbus, Georgia- Mrs. Alma Jacobs Nagy, 78, of Columbus, Georgia died Saturday, July 6, 2019 at St. Francis Hospital. Funeral services will be held 11 AM, Thursday, July 11, 2019 at Sconiers Funeral Home, 836 5th Ave., John L. Sconiers Way, Columbus, GA, with Rev. Albert Suggs, pastor of Parkwood Baptist Church, officiating. Interment will follow in Green Acres Cemetery. Visitation will be 2-6 PM, Wednesday, July 10, 2019 at the funeral home. Mrs. Nagy was born July 26, 1940 in Columbus, daughter of the late Theodore and Susie Murphy Jacobs. She was a self employed hair stylist and her survivors include: two sons, James (Johnnie Mae ) Jacobs and Tommy King (Antionette Rodriguez); one sister, Emma Butler; six grandchildren, nieces, nephews, and a host of relatives and friends. Please visit sconiersfuneralhome.com.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on July 10, 2019