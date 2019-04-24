Alonzo B.

Fluellen, Sr.

October 26, 1975-

April 18, 2019

Riverdale, GA- Alonzo Bernard Fluellen, Sr., 43, of Riverdale, GA passed at his residence on Thursday, April 18, 2019. A Memorial Service will be held at 11:00 AM on Thursday, April 25, 2019 at The Heritage Park Gazebo in Columbus, GA according to the Charles E. Huff's International Funeral Home, Inc.

Alonzo Bernard Fluellen Sr. was born on October 26, 1975 to Rosetta Johnson Fluellen and the late James Bernard Fluellen at the Medical Center in Columbus, GA. Alonzo was a 1994 graduate of the William Henry Shaw High School in Columbus where he played Varsity Basketball all four years and lettered in his sophomore, junior, and senior years. He went on to study at Columbus Technical College where he obtained his license in Real Estate for the state of Georgia and a reciprocal license in Alabama. He also studied and passed the bar to become a real estate broker for which he remained licensed and was a business owner of Dream Makers of America.

He leaves to cherish his memory a son: Alonzo Bernard Fluellen Junior, Phenix City, AL; a devoted step father and mother Calvin and Rosetta Johnson Hall of Midland, Ga; a brother and business partner, Vincent Aundre Fluellen, Riverdale, Ga; two sisters, Naomi (Otis) Stephens and Rosalyn Charanne Fluellen; two nieces, Auriannah Fluellen, and Naomi Rose Stephens; three nephews, Otis Stephens III, Tristian and Trenton Fluellen, all of Columbus, Ga and several cousins, aunts, uncles and friends.

In lieu of flowers, donations to the family will be accepted for his son Alonzo Fluellen Jr.