Alonzo D. Reid
1981 - 2020
Alonzo D.
Reid
February 15, 1981 -
September 27, 2020
Montgomery, AL- Mr. Alonzo D. Reid, 39, of Montgomery, AL passed Sunday, September 27, 2020 in Montgomery, AL.
Graveside service will be 11:00 a.m. EST, Saturday, October 3, 2020 at Lakeview Memory Gardens, Phenix City, AL with Pastor Walter Smith, officiating. Public viewing is Friday, October 2, 2020 from 2 - 5 p.m. EST according to Taylor Funeral Home, Inc.
Mr. Reid was born February 15, 1981 to Juanita Williams Reid and the late Rev. Alonzo James Reid. He was a graduate of Central High School class of 2000 and attended Fortis College where he earned his HVAC and EPA certification.
Survivors include his mother, Juanita Reid of Phenix City, AL; daughter, Arianna Reid of Montgomery, AL; brother, Quinton (Dana) Reid of Phenix City, AL; a special friend, Shekeyla Singleton of Montgomery, AL; two nieces, A'Mari Reid and Alexa Reid both of Phenix City, AL and a host of other relatives and friends.
Please visit www.thetaylorfuneralhome.com to sign the online guest registry.



Published in Ledger-Enquirer on Oct. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
2
Viewing
02:00 - 05:00 PM
Taylor Funeral Home
OCT
2
Graveside service
11:00 AM
Lakeview Memory Gardens
Funeral services provided by
Taylor Funeral Home
1514 5th Ave.
Phenix City, AL 36868
(334) 298-0364
September 29, 2020
My deepest sympathy to the family of Alonzo D. Reid. May the God of comfort give you strength and courage to cope with your grief. (Psalm 94:17-19)
N. Stewart
