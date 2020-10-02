Alonzo D.
Reid
February 15, 1981 -
September 27, 2020
Montgomery, AL- Mr. Alonzo D. Reid, 39, of Montgomery, AL passed Sunday, September 27, 2020 in Montgomery, AL.
Graveside service will be 11:00 a.m. EST, Saturday, October 3, 2020 at Lakeview Memory Gardens, Phenix City, AL with Pastor Walter Smith, officiating. Public viewing is Friday, October 2, 2020 from 2 - 5 p.m. EST according to Taylor Funeral Home, Inc.
Mr. Reid was born February 15, 1981 to Juanita Williams Reid and the late Rev. Alonzo James Reid. He was a graduate of Central High School class of 2000 and attended Fortis College where he earned his HVAC and EPA certification.
Survivors include his mother, Juanita Reid of Phenix City, AL; daughter, Arianna Reid of Montgomery, AL; brother, Quinton (Dana) Reid of Phenix City, AL; a special friend, Shekeyla Singleton of Montgomery, AL; two nieces, A'Mari Reid and Alexa Reid both of Phenix City, AL and a host of other relatives and friends.
