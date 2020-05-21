Pastor Alonzo Reid
Pastor Alonzo
Reid
June 6, 1953-
May 12, 2020
Columbus , GA- Pastor Alonzo Reid, 66 of Phenix City, AL, passed Tuesday, May 12, 2020 in Columbus, GA.
A private graveside service will be held Friday, May 22, 2020 with Bishop James Lewis, officiating. Public visitation will be Thursday, May 21, 2020 from 12-5 p.m. EST, according to Taylor Funeral Home, Inc.
Mr. Alonzo James Reid was born June 6, 1953 in Hurtsboro, AL to the late Leroy Reid and the late Susie A. Reid. He previously pastored Andrew Chapel A.M.E.,Tyson Chapel A.M.E., Franklin A.M.E. Zion, Little Zion A.M.E. Zion and started Fresh Start Christian Ministries, Inc. in 2010.
Survivors include his wife, Juanita Williams Reid; two sons, Alonzo Reid and Quinton (Dana) Reid; one brother, Levon (Clara) Reid, Midway, AL; one sister, Jan Reid, Hurtsboro, AL; three granddaughters, Arianna Reid, Montgomery, AL, A'Mari Reid and Alexa Reid both of Phenix City, AL and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Please visit www.thetaylorfuneralhome.com to sign the online guest registry



Published in Ledger-Enquirer on May 21, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
21
Visitation
12:00 - 05:00 PM
Taylor Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Taylor Funeral Home
1514 5th Ave.
Phenix City, AL 36868
(334) 298-0364
May 19, 2020
Wow! To Know him was to love him. What a bright light so much like a dad to us. Our father in the faith. Wish I could be there . To First lady Chantell loves you. Pastor Reid will honestly be missed an Angel indeed Heaven is singing right now. Untill we meet again Love You Rest Easy
Marsena Chantell Abner- Knox
Daughter
May 18, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
May 16, 2020
My condolences to the Reid family for the loss of your dearly loved Alonzo. May the fond memories and happy times bring joy to your hearts and may the loving God of all comfort give you peace during this difficult time.
A. C.
May 15, 2020
My heartfelt condolences. May the family find comfort in God who will listen to your prayers.
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
