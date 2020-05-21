Pastor Alonzo
Reid
June 6, 1953-
May 12, 2020
Columbus , GA- Pastor Alonzo Reid, 66 of Phenix City, AL, passed Tuesday, May 12, 2020 in Columbus, GA.
A private graveside service will be held Friday, May 22, 2020 with Bishop James Lewis, officiating. Public visitation will be Thursday, May 21, 2020 from 12-5 p.m. EST, according to Taylor Funeral Home, Inc.
Mr. Alonzo James Reid was born June 6, 1953 in Hurtsboro, AL to the late Leroy Reid and the late Susie A. Reid. He previously pastored Andrew Chapel A.M.E.,Tyson Chapel A.M.E., Franklin A.M.E. Zion, Little Zion A.M.E. Zion and started Fresh Start Christian Ministries, Inc. in 2010.
Survivors include his wife, Juanita Williams Reid; two sons, Alonzo Reid and Quinton (Dana) Reid; one brother, Levon (Clara) Reid, Midway, AL; one sister, Jan Reid, Hurtsboro, AL; three granddaughters, Arianna Reid, Montgomery, AL, A'Mari Reid and Alexa Reid both of Phenix City, AL and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Published in Ledger-Enquirer on May 21, 2020.