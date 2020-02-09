|
|
Alton L.
Hice Jr.
November 4, 1943-
February 7, 2020
Columbus, GA- Alton L. Hice Jr., 76, of Columbus, GA, passed away February 7, 2020 at St. Francis Hospital in Columbus, GA. Private services will be held at a later date. Mr. Hice was born in Thomaston, Ga on November 4, 1943 to the late Alton L. Hice Sr. and Omilee Rogers. Alton graduated from Baker high school in Columbus, GA. Mr. Hice enlisted in the U.S. Army serving many years in intelligence, later receiving his Bachelor's degree from Columbus College. Al was married to Jean Popejoy, they spent many cherished years together. He was self-employed owning and running many businesses over the years.
Mr. Hice was proceeded in death by his parents, and one sister, Emily Crittenden. Survivors include his daughter, Tina (Brian) Brach; son, Alton L. Hice III; one grandchild, Devon Brach; three brothers, Raymond Hice, Gordon Hice, and John Hice.
Striffler-Hamby have been entrusted with the arrangements. The family request any donations please be made in his honor to House of Heroes. Condolences for the family can be made by visiting www.shcolumbus.com
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Feb. 9, 2020