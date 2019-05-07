Alve Edna

Porter

April 30, 1935-

May 1, 2019

Grayson, GA- Mrs. Alve Edna Porter, 84, formally of Columbus, passed on Wednesday, May 1, 2019 at her residence. Funeral service for Mrs. Alve Edna Porter will be conducted at 11:00 AM on Wednesday, May 8, 2019 at Canaan Baptist Church, 2835 Branton Woods Drive, Bishop Ronald Harris, pastor, officiating. Interment will be held in Green Acres Cemetery according to the Charles E. Huff's International Funeral Home, Inc. Viewing will be held on Tuesday, May 7, 2019 from 2:00 PM to 6:00 PM at the funeral home located at 927-5th Avenue, Columbus.

Mrs. Alve Edna Porter was born in Catula, GA to the late Randall Powell, Jr. and Annie L. Hudson Powell. She was a 1953 graduate of William H. Spencer High School and a devoted member of Canaan Baptist Church. Mrs. Porter worked as a para-professional for the Muscogee County School District.

She leaves to cherish her loving memories, four daughters, Carol Williamson McKissic Cylar, Powder Springs, GA, Gwendolyn Dozier, Decatur, GA, Sheryl Heard-Collins, Grayson, GA, Pamela Bolling, Loganville, GA; two sons, Lonzo Williamson, Columbus, Thomas Bryant, Jr., Atlanta; two sisters, Anne P. Devonshire, Columbus, OH and Dorothy P. Johnson, Columbus, GA; seventeen grandchildren, seventeen great-grandchildren and three great-great grandchildren and many other relatives and friends.