Alvin Charles

Bradley

October 29, 1937-

May 10, 2019

Phenix City, AL- Alvin Charles Bradley, 81, of Phenix City, AL passed away on Friday, May 10, 2019 at the Columbus Hospice House in Columbus, GA.

Funeral services with Navy Honors will be held 3:00 pm EST Tuesday, May 14, 2019 at Vance Brooks Funeral Home in Phenix City with Rev. Frances Corbin officiating. Interment will follow on Wednesday, May 15,2019 at 12:00 noon EST at Hortense Community Cemetery in Hortense, GA with Rev. Rob Hutto officiating. The family will receive friends Monday evening from 5:00 to 7:00 pm EST at the funeral home.

Mr. Bradley was born October 29, 1937 in Gumbranch, GA to the late Charles Lawrence Bradley and Edna Corine Yarbrough Bradley. He served our country proudly in the United States Navy serving during the Vietnam War and several military conflicts. He retired as a Data Processing Chief Petty Officer and continued to serve as member of the VFW, s, and Warriors Projects Organization. Mr. Bradley was a devoted Christian to his faith and his family who worshipped at Faith Temple Assembly of God Church in Phenix City. Other than his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife Iris Mae Sloan Bradley, one son, Charles Wain Bradley, three sisters and one brother. He enjoyed being in the country and spending time in the outdoors.

He is survived by two daughters, Debby Estelle Mott, and Karen Lynn Bradley, two sons, Paul David Bradley and wife Pamela Jean and Curtis Lee Bradley and wife Pamela Jo, three sisters, Margie Deloach and husband Ronnie, Shirley Gilmore and husband Pete, and Faye Bradley, three brothers, Gene Bradley, Lloyd Bradley and wife Debbie, and Dale Bradley; (12) grandchildren, (8) great grandchildren, several nieces, nephews, extended family, and many caring friends.

Flowers are welcome or contributions may be made to Faith Temple Assembly of God Church in memory of Mr. Alvin Charles Bradley, or the s Organization. Online condolences may be made at www.vancebrooksfhphenixcity.net Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on May 12, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary