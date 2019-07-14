Alvin Edward

Berry

October 30, 1941-

July 6, 2019

Columbus, GA- Alvin Edward Berry Jr., age 77, of Columbus, Georgia passed away at home on Saturday July 6, 2019 surrounded by his loving family. A Memorial Celebration of Alvin's Life will be announced at a later date.

Alvin was born October 30, 1941 in Charlotte, North Carolina to Janet Jane Norket Berry and Alvin Edward Berry. He was drafted into the Army in 1963, he trained as an Air Traffic Controller and completed a tour of duty in Viet Nam. He then worked for The Federal Aviation Administration as an Air Traffic Controller and Training Instructor until his retirement. During this time, Alvin graduated from Embry Riddle Aeronautical University with a Bachelor of Professional Aeronautics Degree. He enjoyed his work, watching NASCAR, loved traveling with his family and laughing with his grandchildren. By example, Alvin taught his sons to be good men. He will always be remembered as a man with a servant's heart who took care of others.

Alvin was preceded in death by; father Alvin Edward Berry Sr., mother Janet Jane Norket; and brother, Jerry Alvin Berry. He is survived by his adoring wife of 52 years, Mary Helen Berry; sister, Delores Ann White; sons, R Scott Berry (Kristi Knowles) and Michael T. (Amber) Berry; grandchildren, Taylor Anne Berry, Michael Todd Berry, Jr. and Connor McLeod Berry; other family members and many friends.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to ALSTROM Syndrome International at alstrom.org

Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.shcolumbus.com. Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on July 14, 2019