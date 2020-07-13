Alvin LouisMarshall, Sr.January 12, 1944-July 6, 2020Columbus, Georgia- Mr. Alvin Louis Marshall, Sr., 76, transitioned his life July 6, 2020 at Piedmont Columbus Regional Midtown. A Private Funeral Service will be held Tuesday, July 14, 2020 1:00 pm at Hill-Watson Memorial Chapel at Rose Hill LLC, 2919 Hamilton Road, Columbus, GA. Rev. James C. Gant, pastor of Corinth Missionary Baptist Church, will be officiating. Visitation will be Monday, July 13, 2020 from 1:00 until 5:00 pm at the funeral home. Mr. Marshall was born on January 12, 1944 to the late Harrison Marshall and Mandy Walker in Columbus, Georgia. He worked at Columbus Water Works as a pipe setter. Mr. Marshall was a loving father and grandfather and always loved to talk. Other than his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Willene Hill Marshall and 11 brothers and sisters. Mr. Marshall leaves to cherish his precious memories his son, Alvin Louis (Lisa McGhee) Marshall, Jr.; his daughter, Kiawanna Nicole (Joseph III) Dowdell; five grandchildren, Chelsey Marshall, Lakendra Hill, Darryl Marshall, Sr., Kamiya Dowdell and Jamarion Dowdell; 11 great-grandchildren; a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends. Visit us online at www. hwmemorialchapel. com. Phone: (762) 524- 7709.