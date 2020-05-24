Amanda Denise
Turnage
March 2, 1952-
May 21, 2020
Phenix City, AL- Amanda Denise Turnage, 68 of Phenix City, Alabama passed away Thursday, May 21, 2020 in Macon, Georgia. Graveside funeral services will be held at 2:00 P.M. Tuesday, May 26, 2020 at Lakeview Memory Gardens with Pastor Lee McBride officiating. The family will receive friends from 12:00 P.M. until 2:00 P.M. Tuesday in Lakewood Hall at Striffler-Hamby in Phenix City, AL.
Denise was born March 2, 1952 in Phenix City, Alabama; daughter of the late William Haywood Turnage and Betty Joyce Ford. She was a Master Cosmetologist, an avid fisherman who loved the beach and loved everybody.
Survivors include her children, Heather Turnage Banker of Columbus, GA, and Joshua Norris (Sarah) of Muscle Shoals, AL, brother, Rodney Norris of Columbus, GA, sister, Shannon Bryan (Keith) of Phenix City, AL six grandchildren and great niece, Ally Bryan.
To offer condolences, please visit www.shphenixcity.com
Published in Ledger-Enquirer on May 24, 2020.