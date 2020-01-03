|
|
Amanda "Mandy" Gayle
Jones
July 12, 1983-
December 20, 2019
Smiths Station, AL- Friday December 20, 2019. A Memorial Celebration of Amanda's Life will be held Sunday, January 5, 2020 from 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM In Edgewood Hall of Striffler-Hamby, 4071 Macon Rd, Columbus, GA 31907.
Mandy was born July 12, 1983 in Columbus, Georgia to Linda Faye Smith and James Alto Walden. She was a 2001 graduate of Smiths Station High and was currently enrolled in the Nurses Program at CVCC. She was very shy, and kept to herself most of the time. Mandy loved her family, especially her nieces and nephews who called her Aunt Buuk. She loved all kinds of music and was a giant Elvis Fan and Movie Buff. Mandy was an avid reader and loved her dogs and cats. Though she was not married, she believed in the Sanctity of Marriage and the vows before God. She was very spiritual and studied astrology. Mandy taught by example to be patient and care for others. She was very intuitive in knowing what others needs were and always put others first. To know her was to love her. She will always be remembered as a caring loving and supportive Daughter, Sister, Aunt and Friend. Amanda was preceded in death by her father James Alto Walden and nephew Christopher Snellgrove. She is survived by; mother Linda Faye Smith; brother Pete Jones, sister Christa Jones-Greeson and sister Mary Elizabeth Jones-Snellgrove; nephews William "Doodle" Snellgrove, Kaleb Greeson, Gabriel Greeson and Colton Brown; nieces Brittany Kinard, Abby Jones, and Elora Brown; great nieces Ryleigh and London Kinard; other family members and many friends.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Jan. 3, 2020