Amelia
Ford
October 12, 1988-
June 17, 2019
Phenix City, AL- Ms. Amelia Ford, 30, of Phenix City, AL passed on Monday, June 17, 2019 in Phenix City, AL.
Funeral Service will be 3:00 p.m. EST, Monday, June 24, 2019 at Pine Hill Missionary Baptist Church with Rev. Jeffery Dancy officiating. Interment will follow at Mt. Olive Baptist Church Cemetery. Visitation will be Sunday, June 23, 2019 from 1-7 p.m. EST according to Taylor Funeral Home, Inc.
Ms. Ford was born October 12, 1988 in Columbus, Georgia to Robert and Lashaone Ford. She was a graduate of Central High School and was employed by Hostess.
Her survivors include her parents Robert and Lashaone Ford of Phenix City AL; her sister, Lasondra (Marcus) Ford of Phenix City, AL; her grandmother, Peggy Cliatt of Phenix City, AL along with a host of other relatives and friends.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on June 23, 2019