Striffler-Hamby Mortuary
4071 Macon Road
Columbus, GA 31907
(706) 563-2372
Graveside service
Saturday, Apr. 6, 2019
1:00 PM
Parkhill Cemetery
Ana Amador Obituary
Ana
Amador

March 22, 2019
Melbourne, FL- Ana Angélica Amador, 69, of Melbourne, FL, former Columbus resident, passed away March 22, 2019 in Melbourne, Florida, near where she lived for the last eight years.
There will be a graveside service at Parkhill Cemetery on Saturday, April 6 at 1:00 PM. Fr. Mark David Skura of St. Anne Catholic Church will be officiating.
She was born November 30, 1949 in Santurce, Puerto Rico. She is survived by a son, José Nazario Santiago (Sarah), a daughter, Carla Raquel Santiago (Rich), and granddaughters, Brooke Madaline and Isabella Dolores. She was a devoted mother to her children and a loving grandmother to her granddaughters to whom she taught arts and crafts. She also leaves behind cousins, Luis Bonilla, Felix Rafael Bonilla, and Norma Alejandro, as well as other friends and family in Puerto Rico, Georgia, New Jersey, and Florida.
Angie had previously worked at AFLAC and the Muscogee County School District. She was a certified Interpreter/Translator at AnInkwell, the business she started in 1998. She will be remembered as a loving, joyous person who loved being with her family. She was a wonderful cook, gardener, and a talented artist whose house was beautifully decorated.
In lieu of flowers, friends asked to make a donation in her name to a local pet shelter.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Apr. 4, 2019
