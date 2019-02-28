Home

Charles E Huff Int'L Funeral Home Inc
927 5Th Ave
Columbus, GA 31901
(706) 322-8713
Viewing
Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Charles E Huff Int'L Funeral Home Inc
927 5Th Ave
Columbus, GA 31901
View Map
Graveside service
Friday, Mar. 1, 2019
1:30 PM
Ft. Mitchell National Cemetery
Ft. Mitchell, GA
View Map
Resources
1947 - 2019
Anderson Glover Obituary
Anderson
Glover
September 11, 1947-
February 22, 2019
Columbus, GA- Mr. Anderson Glover, 71, of Columbus passed on Friday, February 22, 2019 at St. Francis Hospital. Graveside service for Mr. Glover will be conducted at 1:30 PM on Friday, March 1, 2019 at Ft. Mitchell National Cemetery, Ft. Mitchell, AL with military honors accorded. Minister William Lamar Strum, officiating according to the Charles E. Huff's International Funeral Home, Inc. The funeral procession will depart from 4991 Aaron Drive, Columbus 31907 at 1:15 PM. Viewing will be held at the funeral home located at 927 - 5th Avenue, Columbus on Thursday, February 28, 2019 from 2:00 PM - 6:00 PM.
Mr. Anderson Glover was born on September 11, 1947 in Columbus, GA to the late Carrie Evans Glover and Will Zeter Glover. He attended Spencer High School and later joined the United States Army.
He leaves to cherish his memories two daughters, Tracey Tate (Samuel) and Shantel Glover both of Columbus; two sisters, JoAnn Woods and Myrtis Glover both of Columbus; three grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren and many other relatives and friends.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Feb. 28, 2019
