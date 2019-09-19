|
|
Andrew
Beasley
February 11, 1937-
September 15, 2019
Phenix City, AL- Mr. Andrew "AM" Beasley, 82, of Phenix City, AL passed on Sunday, September 15, 2019.
Funeral service will be 2:00 p.m. EST, Friday, September 20, 2019 in the C.T. Chapel of Taylor Funeral Home with Rev. Johnny Freeman, officiating. Interment will follow in West End Cemetery. Visitation will be Thursday, September 19, 2019 from 1-8 p.m. EST according to Taylor Funeral Home, Inc.
Mr. Beasley was born February 11, 1937 in Lee County, AL to the late Andrew James Beasley and Rosie Luke Beasley. He retired from the City of Phenix City as a Mechanic.
Survivors include four children, Ruby (William) Jones, Andrew (Kathy) Beasley, Kulanda King and Ricky Williams; brothers, Ralph (Carolyn) Beasley, Aaron Beasley, Roosevelt (Nellie) Henderson and Frank (Christine) Gilmore; sisters, Gracie Hunter, Mavis Williams, Josephine Beasley, Mary Austin, Wyrene Jones, Rosie Moore, and Nellie Bacon; a host of other relatives and friends. Please visit www.thetaylorfuneralhome.com to sign the online registry.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Sept. 19, 2019