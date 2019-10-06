|
Andrew
Farley
February 28, 1930-
October 3, 2019
Columbus, Georgia- Mr. Andrew Farley, 89, of Columbus, Georgia passed away on Thursday, October 3, 2019 at his residence.
A Celebration of Life will be 1PM, Tuesday, October 8, 2019 at Rosehill Memorial Baptist Church. Rev. Alonzo Whitaker will officiate. Burial will follow in Evergreen Memory Gardens. Visitation will be Monday, October 7, 2019 from 1PM until 6PM, according to Sconiers Funeral Home, Columbus, GA.
Mr. Farley was born February 28, 1930 in Hamilton, Georgia. He was the son of the late Trudie Farley and Mary Biggers. Mr. Farley was a member of the Rosehill Memorial Baptist Church. He retired as a correctional officer for the City of Columbus.
Survivors include three sons, Andrew (Nancy) Farley, Michael (Carolyn) Farley, and Jeffrey (Pamela) Farley; five daughters, Della Marie Ingram, Peggy Ann Hester, Mary Linda Jackson, Viola Y. Paulk, and Phyllis E. Saxton; a brother Willie Farley, twenty one grandchildren, numerous great grandchildren and other relatives.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Oct. 6, 2019