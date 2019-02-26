|
Andrew Jackson
Buckner, Jr.
August 28, 1928-
February 23, 2019
Fayetteville, GA- Mr. Andrew J. "A.J." Buckner, Jr., age 90 of Fayetteville passed away February 23, 2019. He served in the U.S. Army Occupation Forces in Germany from 1950-1951. He was retired from Georgia Power after 41 years and enjoyed golf, travel and woodworking. He was a member of Jodeco Road United Methodist Church. Mr. Buckner was preceded in death by his wife: Betty Peltier Buckner and son: Joseph Clark Buckner. He is survived by his sons: Mark Andrew Buckner and wife Patricia of Fayetteville and David Edwin Buckner and wife Beth of Ocean Springs, MS, sisters: Barbara Oggenfuss of DE and Bettie Pogue of TN, 6 grandchildren and 4 great-grandchildren. A Private Memorial Service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, the family request memorial contributions to: United Methodist Children's Home, 1967 Lakeside Pkwy, Suite 400, Tucker, GA 30084, phone: 404-327-5820, [email protected] Ford-Stewart Funeral Home, Inc., Jonesboro, GA , 770-210-2700. www.fordstewartfuneralhome.com
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on Feb. 26, 2019