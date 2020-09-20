1/1
Andrew McBride II
1952 - 2020
Andrew
McBride II
November 26, 1952-
September 15, 2020
Columbus, GA- Mr. Andrew McBride II of Columbus passed Tuesday at Midtown Piedmont Medical Center at 67 years of age.
A son of the late Andrew, Sr. and Arlean Brown McBride, Mr. McBride was born in Columbus, GA and was a 1970 graduate of the William H. Spencer High School. He received a bachelor's degree from Metropolitan State University and master's degree from Troy State University. He was retired following 28 years as a Senior IT Administrator with Synovus Financial Services. He was a member of Nazareth Baptist Church where he served faithfully as Chairman of the Deacon Board and the Christian Education Department. He was also a member of the Kiwanis Golden K (served as past President and Lieutenant Governor), and the Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity, Inc. Delta Iota Lambda Chapter (served as Chaplain).
Other than his parents, Mr. McBride was preceded in death by his wives, Mrs. Gloria Jones McBride and Dr. Betty J. Thomas McBride; and two brothers, Garry and Jeffrey McBride. Surviving his departure with cherished memories, include: his son, Demetrius A. McBride (Tiffany); a brother, Ricky McBride (Yvonne); an aunt, Harriet Peeples; and a host of in-laws, nieces, nephews, cousins, and friends.
The Celebration of Life for Mr. McBride will be conducted on Wednesday, September 23, 2020 at 11:00 a.m., Graveside at Green Acres Cemetery. Reverend Reginald Jackson will officiate with Reverend Frederick Small delivering the eulogy. There will be an opportunity for friends and family to participate in a "Drive Through Visit With the Family" Today from 2 til 4:00pm in the parking lot of Nazareth Baptist Church, 526 Radcliff Ave, Columbus, GA 31906.
On the day of the service, the family ask that guest please wear mask and practice social distancing. The service will also be livestreamed at www.twitch.tv/wecarelivestream
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to charities that were near and dear to Mr. McBride's heart, to include: The Georgia Missionary Baptist Convention, Alpha Onward & Upward Foundation, Inc., Kiwanis Club of Golden K, and Nazareth Baptist Church. Expressions of sympathy can be made online at progressivefuneralhome.com.



Published in Ledger-Enquirer on Sep. 20, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
20
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
parking lot of Nazareth Baptist Church
SEP
23
Celebration of Life
11:00 AM
Green Acres Cemetery
Funeral services provided by
Progressive Funeral Home
4235 St Mary's Rd
Columbus, GA 31907
(706) 685-8023
1 entry
September 16, 2020
Demetrius keeping you and Tiffany in prayer.
Meritta Dawson
Family
