Andy B.
Dixon
January 26, 1952-
June 10, 2019
Phenix City, AL- Mr. Andy Bernard Dixon, 67, of Phenix City, AL passed Monday, June 10, 2019 in Phenix City, AL.
Funeral service will be 12:00 noon EST, Thursday, June 20, 2019, at Gaines Chapel A.M.E. Church with Dr. Nathanial Copeland, pastor and Pastor Noble D. Williams, officiating. Visitation will be Wednesday, June 19, 2019 from 1-6 p.m. EST, according to Taylor Funeral Home, Inc.
Mr. Dixon was born January 26, 1952 to the late Thomas Dixon, Sr. and the late Mary Jackson Dixon. He was a 1970 graduate of South Girard High School and had been employed with Edmond Estates Apartments and A Advantage Mini-Storage Units.
Survivors include his son, Taray Ford of Phenix City, AL; five sisters, Julia M. Lawrence, Josephine Allen and Mable Dixon all of Indianapolis, IN, Dorothy Mayle of Columbus, OH and Fannie Dixon-Caldwell of Phenix City, AL; four brothers, Allen Dixon of Phenix City, AL, Charlie (Leila Williams) Dixon of Columbus, GA, David L. Dixon of College Park, GA and Roy Dixon of El Paso, TX; a host of other relatives and friends.
Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on June 19, 2019