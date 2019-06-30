Andy

Louisville, Alabama- Mr. Andy Leo Dawson, age 90, a resident of Louisville, AL. (formerly of Smiths Station, AL.) died Friday June 28, 2019 at Flowers Hospital following an extended illness.

Funeral Services will be held at 2 p.m. (CDT.) on Tuesday July 2, 2019 at the Mt. Zion Baptist Church near Louisville (774 Co. Rd. 9) with Dr. Justin Abercrombie and Pastor J.D. Johnson officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery with Glover Funeral Home of Clayton directing.

The family will be receiving friends from 1:00 pm until 1:45 pm on Tuesday prior to the services at the church. Flowers will be accepted or contributions may be made to one's favorite charity.

Mr. Dawson was born on August 18, 1928 in Louisville the son of James Ellis Dawson and Gussie Mae Jones. He served in the U.S. Army from 1951 until 1953. Mr. Dawson lived in Columbus, Georgia and Smiths Station for 33 years before returning back to Louisville in 1987. He was a member of the Mt. Zion Baptist Church and was retired from Sunshine Biscuit Company in Columbus, Ga. After 34 years of service.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife of 41 years, Jessie B. Dawson; daughter, Tammy Dawson McCamy; 3 sisters, Ora Vann, Essie Cook, Estelle McLendon; 2 brothers, Howard and Lenard Dawson.

Survivors include: wife of 21 years, Sandra Dominey Dawson, Louisville, AL.; daughter, Fonda Dawson Rogers (Steve), Midland, Ga.; son, Andy Dawson, Jr. (Cindy), Smiths Station, AL.; granddaughter, Jenna Dawson, Smiths Station, AL.; step-son, Jeff Kuester (Pam), Atlanta, Ga.; step son-in-law, Dennis Outlaw (Carla), Powder Springs, Ga.; 6 step-grandchildren, Brooks, Margaret, Virginia, Sims and Joseph Kuester and Emily Shirah (Keaton).

Asked to serve as pallbearers will be: Bernard Vann, Billy Vann, Ross Vann, Julian Abercrombie, Wayne McGilvray and Jeffery Dykes.

Glover Funeral Home of Eufaula was entrusted with the arrangements. (334) 687-5725. Please sign the guestbook online at www.gloverfuneral.com Published in Columbus Ledger-Enquirer on June 30, 2019