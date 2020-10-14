1/1
Rev. Andy Merritt
1953 - 2020
Rev. Andy
Merritt
November 23, 1953-
October 11, 2020
Smiths Station, AL- Rev. Walter Anthony Merritt Jr. (Andy) was born on November 23, 1951 in Bossier City, Louisiana to Tony and Doris Merritt. However, Andy would tell you his real birthday was on September 20, 1970 when he met Jesus, and his life was radically changed. He attended college at Washington Bible College where he met his soon-to-be wife, Kathy Swartz. Andy and Kathy were married on August 10, 1974. After marriage, Andy and Kathy moved to Columbus, Georgia where he served as associate pastor at Edgewood Baptist Church from 1977-2002. In 2002, he became Edgewood's senior pastor, thus serving his congregation for a total of 43 years.
Andy was a catalyst for starting Pregnancy Resource Centers throughout the United States. In 1981, he helped start the first Pregnancy Resource Center connected to a church. Through his efforts, training, and encouragement, over 500 pregnancy resource centers are now in existence with countless lives saved and transformed.
Andy was a faithful husband for over 46 years. His love for his wife Kathy and their family was evident to all who knew him. Andy believed his greatest ministry was parenting his 10 children to love and follow Jesus. His heart's desire was that generations after him would love and serve Jesus Christ.
Andy passed away on October 11, 2020. He was preceded in death by his parents, Tony and Doris Merritt. He is survived by his wife Kathy of 46 years and their 10 children: Jonathan, Christy, Jamie, Carrie, Joel, Catherine, Carol, Carla, Caytlin, and Charissa. Also left behind are 8 son and daughter-in laws, 25 grandchildren and 3 siblings: Suzanne Downey, Mark Merritt, and Valerie Pacheco, and his beloved congregation at Edgewood Baptist Church.
The Merritt Family invite all family and friends to a visitation on Thursday October 15th from 6-8 PM at Edgewood Baptist Church. The funeral service will be held on Friday, October 16th at 2 PM at Edgewood Baptist Church. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to Sound Choices Pregnancy Clinic or the music ministry at Edgewood.
Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.shcolumbus.com for the Merritt family.



Published in Ledger-Enquirer on Oct. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
15
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Edgewood Baptist Church
OCT
16
Funeral service
02:00 PM
Edgewood Baptist Church
